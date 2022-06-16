32 Sleepy Hollow Road, Essex

This charming home in Essex includes a sugarhouse that could be used as storage space, a workshop or a guest house. The interior of the home has the feel of a modern log cabin with its superior woodwork. There are also nature trails nearby.

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half)

Price: $1,375,000

Square Feet: 4,134

HIGHLIGHTS: 10+ acres of land, detached two car garage, old sugar house 

Listed by Sarah MacLeod of Four Seasons Sotheby's Int'l Realty

