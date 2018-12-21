By COLIN FLANDERS

A bill proposed by Rep. Dylan Giambatista could soon give Vermont drivers the chance to show support for clean waterways with the help of the state’s most elusive aquatic dweller: Champ.

Giambatista’s bill would allow Vermonters to purchase “Be a Water Champ” license plates showcasing the fabled creature. A mockup of the plates created by the local lawmaker shows Champ, thought by some to be America’s version of the Loch Ness monster, in its realistic form instead of the cartoony mascot found cheering on baseball games in Burlington.

Giambatista’s proposal is an attempt to both raise money and awareness for Vermont’s ongoing struggle to address water pollution, seen by many as an existential threat to the state’s tourism economy.

Giambatista, who expects the 2019 legislative session will include robust debate over how to devise a permanent funding solution, explained the plates are a “tangible way to show to lawmakers and state policy makers that Vermonters support cleaning up our waterways.”

Using license plates to generate revenue is not new in Vermont. In the months following Tropical Storm Irene, the Vt. Department of Motor Vehicles sold 42,000 plates bearing the mantra “Vermont Strong” which raised over $1 million for relief efforts, according to a 2016 Bennington Banner report.

The legislature planned to allow the plates to be displayed for two years, but thanks to several extensions, including an indefinite pause from former Gov. Peter Shumlin, the plates can still be found on vehicles all across the state.

While those plates served to show Vermont’s unity in the wake of disaster, Giambatista’s proposal is a prelude to what’s expected to be a robust debate about how the state should permanently fund its water cleanup.

A 2015 Vermont law and 2016 directive from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency tasked Vermont with coming up with a way to pay for clean water by the end of last year. That plan never came to fruition. Instead, Giambatista said the legislature made progress by bonding or moving around capital financing. But he said the state now must identify permanent funding sources.

“If we don’t do a plan the Vermont way, the EPA will step in and be doing it the Washington D.C. way,” he said.

Giambatista, who was elected last month to his second term, said a handful of residents have come to him and fellow legislators asking for decisive action on water cleanup.

One of those constituents is Rob Evans. The Essex Jct. resident owns a camp on Lake Carmi, where the ill effect of water pollution has reared its head in recent years, most notably in 2016 when a blue algae bloom closed down the Franklin recreational spot for most of the summer.

As president of the Franklin Watershed Committee and vice president of the Lake Carmi Campers’ Association, Evans said his organizations have pushed “an all hands on deck type of methodology” spanning from residents and farmers to businesses and legislators.

Evans called Giambatista’s idea an “outstanding” chance to publicize clean water initiatives in a way that’s not punitive, and he likes how the initiative promotes a community approach instead of relying on one sector of the economy. Evans added that his organizations appreciate elected officials who are willing to take on the challenge and said his family will purchase the plates for all their vehicles if they become available.

Giambatista has shared the draft proposal with the two key agencies – transportation and natural resources – that would be in charge of implementing the law. He said he’s looking forward to a “full conversation” with them about his idea.

Discussing the bill, Giambatista jokes that while some think lake monsters are scary, what’s more frightening is the $2.5 billion in tourism revenue jeopardized by letting water pollution worsen (He admits it’s not the catchiest tagline.)

But his goal is to use the plates, which he sees as an important part of one’s civic identity, to kickstart the funding conversation in a lighthearted way. “It’s hard to have those types of discussions in the political arena,” he said.

Plus, how many people get to say they’ve made a license plate? “The great thing about being a citizen legislature is you never know what you’ll work on next,” he said.