FRANKLIN COUNTY — When prospective buyers lose out on their dream home, two Chittenden County Realtors say their hearts break too.
“We win when they win, and when they lose, we lose too. It's a mutual feeling,” Nicole Broderick told the Messenger. “That's why real estate is so beautiful, because it's a team effort and your clients become your family as it progresses.”
While the current, competitive real estate market in Vermont is good for folks looking to sell their house, it is taking a toll on buyers.
Theresa Ferrara, Broderick’s teammate at Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman, said many homes are not only selling for over asking price, but are going under contract before some prospective buyers can even consider them.
“I've had buyers who I've worked with for close to three years before we found the right property or were able to make a successful offer; it gets very frustrating,” she said. “I've had times where I felt like I wasn't doing my job because I couldn't get these offers accepted.”
But it’s not all doom and gloom. Ferrara, who lives in Essex, and Broderick, of St. Albans, say their knowledge and positive attitudes help clients achieve success.
“Just because there’s talk about how hard the market is, how chaotic, how competitive, it doesn’t mean it’s impossible,” Broderick said. We put buyers under contract on homes that they want and are excited to be in.”
“In this market, my word is patience,” Ferrara said.
On a Zoom call with the Messenger last week, the two answered four FAQs about home-buying in northwest Vermont’s current market.
Q: What should folks consider when building their list of wants and needs?
Theresa Ferrara: How many bedrooms, how many baths, square footage.
If it's a newly married couple and they are talking about having kids, nowadays because of the way that the prices are and the investment that it is, we want to look for a home that they can grow into.
I just talked about this with a young couple that I'm working with right now who want to move, but they have an infant. They work from home, but we needed to talk about areas with strong school districts.
Q: Showings lately are often quick and crowded with other prospective buyers. How can clients make the most of the experience?
TF: What's a little scary these days, is that it's not like it used to be where you would be able to go back and visit a house a second or third time. Now, it's a one and done, so we want to make sure that we have all of
I tell my buyers to bring as many people with them as they can — especially someone with a construction background — because the more eyes the better. Depending on the property, you're getting 15 minutes to a maximum of a half hour. During that time, we talk about some of the important things that we really need to look at — the roof, the furnace or boiler — the high cost items.
Nicole Broderick: It's also important to note that when you bring a buyer to a property, they're looking at it through a dreamer's eyes. They're trying to see if they can have a future there. But our job as an agent is to be the devil's advocate and to point out all of the cons while we're there as well as the pros.
You also need to be organized before you approach the property and have the basic questions answered — if the windows are updated, if it's natural gas — so you’re not looking for those answers in that precious small window of time. Most of those facts can be found in the listing prior.
Q: What differences are you seeing between home-buying in Chittenden and Franklin Counties?
TF: You definitely get more bang for your buck in Franklin County. The further out you go, the more rural and the more removed you might be from stores and and and restaurants, but you can definitely get more house in Franklin County.
NB: Franklin County does remain the most affordable County in northwestern Vermont. There are definitely towns that have seen more homes on the market this quarter versus last year which were Franklin, Highgate and Montgomery. The smaller towns are definitely making a big impact with what's on the market.
Franklin County's median single family home price is $296,000 whereas in Chittenden County it's $412,000. That’s a pretty significant difference.
Q: When a buyer is ready to make an offer, what might help increase their chance of success?
NB: Buyers need their pre-approval before we're even looking at properties. Not just because that's proper etiquette, but also because there's not time to get a pre-approval after you've decided that you love a property. You need to be ready to go.
An incredibly dedicated lender is also really important in this process right now because a lender is going to be the difference in the responsiveness to your needs.
TF: Right. Buyers definitely need to make sure that they have a lender who they can reach on the weekends, in the evenings.
Buyers also need to know their budget, know what they can afford and know what they're comfortable with. If you love a property and are going to ask over list price, you have to know that you might lose it and be prepared for that.
