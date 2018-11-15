Sex: Males

Breed: American guinea pigs

Age: ~ 1 year old

Reason Here: Our family could no longer care for us

Arrival Date: 10/09/18

Is there anything better than hangin’ on the couch with your best buddy? We sure don’t think so! Because we’re such BFFs, we must be adopted to the same home – that just means double the piggy fun! BOO YAH! We’re a little bit nervous when we meet new people, but we are still young and just need more time to mix and mingle. Who knows, we could all be chillin’ on your couch someday! MC Moose and DJ Jiggy Piggy, over ‘n’ out! *mic drop*

To find pets like these two that are also up for adoption, please visit chittendenhumane.org.