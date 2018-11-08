Sex: Neutered male

Breed: Mixed breed

Age: ~ 4 years old

Reason Here: George was found as a stray

Arrival Date: 10/10/2018

Energy Level: Medium

Size/Weight: Medium/ 68 lbs.



Meet George! Oh, George, your sweet face just melts our hearts! Found as a stray and recovering from a skin infection, George has been working on sprucing himself up for his new family. We think this dapper gentleman is ready to move on to comfy couches and being spoiled! From stray to family, add George to your pack today!

Dogs: George has been interested in dogs at HSCC and may do well with a proper introduction

Cats: His history with cats is unknown

Children: His history with children is unknown

George has been lucky enough to find a new home! If you are looking to adopt a dog for you or your family, please visit www.chittendenhumane.org/Dogs.