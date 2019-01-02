Sex: Spayed female

Breed: Domestic short hair

Age: ~ 2 years old

Reason Here: I was not a good fit for my previous family

Arrival Date: 11/05/18

Special Considerations: Needs to be able to go outside

Meet Pipsqueak! Once this young lady settles into her space, her personality blossoms! She’s quite the character naturally, but just wait until you see her after a lil’ catnip fix! Pip likes to have her people around and prefers love and attention on her own terms. She needs a home where she has the option to go outside and show off her wild cat instincts. If you think you’d be a good match for Pipsqueak, ask a staff member to meet her today! She’ll be waiting for you – Pip Pip!

My thoughts on:

Cats: I have no history living with other cats

Dogs: Ask a staff member about my history with dogs

Pipsqueak has an adoption pending, but you can see other felines looking for a new family at the Human Society of Chittenden County.