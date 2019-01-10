Sex: Spayed females

Breed: Domestic House Rabbit

Age: ~ 2 years old

Reason Here: Our owner was no longer able to care for us

Arrival Date: 11/19/18

Strike a pose! Lavender and Rosemary are two lovely ladies with names as beautiful as their shiny black fur. Bunnies love having a bestie and these two are no exception. They are a little shy when meeting new people, but warm up with the classic combo of time and treats (lettuce is where it’s at!). Lavender and Rosemary have been waiting patiently for their new people and are ready to vogue it up in a home of their own. If you have room in your home and heart for a dynamic duo, stop in and meet these gal pals today!

To adopt pair of adorable rabbits, or to find a pet suitable for your household, visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County.