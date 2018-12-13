Sex: Neutered male

Breed: American Shelter Dog

Age: ~ 2 1/2 years old

Reason Here: Kona’s previous home was not a good fit for him

Arrival Date: 10/11/2018

Size/Weight: Medium/ 53 lbs.



Kona is one of the sweetest boys at the shelter and is often described as a “big mush-of-love”! He has plenty of young, bouncy energy and loves to go for walks and play with his pals. In fact, he probably would love to join you in whatever you happen to be doing! This cutie puts on a brave face, but sometimes he can be nervous and relies on his people to show him the way and help him feel safe. He would also do best in a quiet home where he can relax and take it easy – we all need a little downtime! Kona is ready to give all his affection and attention to his new family – could it be you?

Dogs: Kona has done well with other dogs

Cats: His history with cats is unknown

Children: Kona needs a home with older children (13+) who understand to respect his space

To see Kona and other dogs that are up for adoption, please visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County.