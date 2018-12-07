Sex: Spayed female & Neutered male

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: ~ 1 & 2 years old

Reason Here: We were found as strays

Arrival Date: 10/3/2018

Special Considerations: We must go home together!

If your kingdom is missing a couple of fun-loving feline sidekicks, look no further than Cinderelly and Gus Gus! This duo’s carriage ride brought them to HSCC where they have been waiting for Prince (or Princess!) Charming to whisk them away to the ball – luckily they won’t turn into pumpkins when the clock strikes midnight! They may not be able to dust the floor or sew you a dress, but they will definitely keep you enchanted with their playful antics and silly expressions (just look at those faces!). Cinderelly and Gus Gus are ready to live happily ever after, so come on in and meet this terrific twosome!

My thoughts on:

Cats: We have lived together at HSCC and may do well with other cats

Dogs: We have no history with dogs

To adopt this pair out of a feline fairy tale, or to see other animals looking for a home, please visit the Human Society of Chittenden County.