In 1958, New York City was host to what was only the 12th Tony awards ceremony, crowning “Sunrise at Campobello” outstanding play and “The Music Man” outstanding musical. Nearly 300 miles north during that same year, the curtains would raise on a more modest production by the newly formed Essex Players theater company. One name change and 60 years later, the Essex Community Players is celebrating a diamond anniversary by nodding to the past and investing in the future.

“We give you the chance to dabble in all areas of theater,” former ECP board president Billie Hall said. “Many of us work our regular 9 to 5 jobs and then come to build or design a set, act and practice our lines or run the box office.”

ECP is a dedicated collection of volunteers from Essex and the surrounding communities; their experience ranges from years of professional stage work to inaugural thespians. The troupe boasts a reputation for being a welcoming family, and community is more than just its middle name.

The community is also a direct beneficiary of the productions through the Essex Gives Back program. The longstanding tradition asks the play directors to pick a nonprofit or charity to receive proceeds from the show, resulting in some large contributions to programs like Meals on Wheels and Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, Hall said.

“Something about that is so uniquely Vermont,” agreed Kat Redniss, the current ECP board president. “Essex never says ‘I’m too busy to give back,’ and instead I see everyone doing things to make it a better place. Essex Gives Back is an embodiment of that. It is a way to demonstrate we are the heart of that artistic community, and we want to make a larger impact. We are so grateful for our relationship with the town. It has really become a home for the players.”

This home is Memorial Hall, an extremely intimate space that seats around 100 patrons. Audience members have commented on the unique experiences borne of the close proximity they share with the actors, and the venue itself encourages creativity.

“Our designers have to work with a wide, shallow space which has inspired some mind-blowing genius,” Redniss said. “Some of the best sets I have seen have come out of that. People thinking of the space in such a creative way.”

There is also a sense of history in the building, which has been the home to the ECP since 1965.

“There is a stairwell up to the second floor where the light and sound booth is, and the casts of different show have signed the wall for each production – sometimes embellishing their signatures with a line from the production,” Hall said. “That is where you can get a feel for history of the place.”

A history that has led to a 60th year with four shows on the docket, which represent both the past and future of the local theater group. In October, ECP regular Adam Cunningham launched the special season by directing Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park.” This piece was a return to a tried and true piece that has been performed several times in Memorial Hall.

“It was a poignant moment to start with ‘Barefoot,’” Redniss said. “What’s lovely about this season is that it is a real reflection of the past 60 years, starting with this classic piece being directed by Adam, who has become a key member, followed by a mixture of new comedy and talent and then ending with ‘The Scottish Play.’”

The name refers to Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” and Redniss’ reluctance to use the play’s title is steeped in theatrical tradition and superstition, which claims the play is so unlucky that even uttering its name can curse a production. However, ECP is also making improvements to ensure it can continue to raise the curtain for years to come despite the threat of curses.

“Since I have been working with them, they have upgraded quite a bit,” Cunningham said. “They’ve added computer run lighting boards, a robust box office situation and they have spent some quality money on curtains and such.”

All investments meant to carry the Essex Community Players into another half-century of live entertainment and beyond.

As the Essex Community Players celebrates their sixth decade in the community, they continue to thrive thanks to a loyal audience, but ECP is always trying to reach those in the community who haven’t taken the time to enjoy this unique resource.

“I still run into people who ask me ‘Where is that?’ or say ‘I didn’t know we have a theater company,’” Hall lamented. “It blows my mind to be around for 60 years, and still there are people that don’t know.”

To that end, Redniss wanted to extend a warm welcome to the community.

“We like things to be transformational and not transactional,” she said. “We want to know you and engage with you. It is all reciprocal, and we all are sharing that experience.”