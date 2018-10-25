Sex: Neutered male

Breed: Mixed breed

Age: ~ 5 years old

Reason Here: Transfer from another rescue

Arrival Date: 5/18/2018

Energy Level: High

Size/Weight: Medium/ 55 lbs.



Meet Boy! Boy thinks his name is actually Good Boy, so we’ll allow him to carry that title! 🙂 A lover of people, squeaky toys, and hot dogs, Boy is a smart and active pup who enjoys the finer things in life: food puzzles, Kongs, squishy beds…and he sure hopes his new family comes with all the finishing touches! Originally, a stray in North Carolina, Boy was found with an embedded collar in his neck. Fully healed and a little round from his extra love of treats, he’s now in Vermont and is looking for his 2ndchance at a happy life, so let’s give it to him! He certainly deserves it.

Dogs: No thank you! Boy needs to be the only dog in his new home

Cats: His history with cats is unknown

Children: His history with children is unknown