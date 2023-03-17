This letter is from Janet Fitzpatrick, a resident of Essex Junction.
In the Letters to the Editor on March 8, I was shocked to see Elaine Haney’s announcement of her campaign for Essex Junction City Council. I can’t believe that a former Selectboard Chair who showed such disrespect for her constituents would even think about running for public office again.
Lest we forget, it was just 2 years ago that Elaine Haney found herself embroiled in a political scandal after her final meeting as Essex Selectboard Chair. During this meeting, she was texting 2 other Selectboard members and referred to the Public to be Heard portion of the meeting as “a**holes on parade.” She displayed incredible unprofessionalism and outright contempt of her constituents — the “Public to be Heard.”
For this reason, I find it impossible to support Elaine Haney in any capacity. City voters, please ask yourselves if this is the kind of representation that best suits the needs of our new City. Would voting for Elaine Haney be a step forward for our new City, or a step backward?
(In the interest of full disclosure, I contributed to the campaigns of Elaine Haney’s 2021 Selectboard opponent and to one of her current opponents in the race for City Council.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.