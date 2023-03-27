This letter is from Toni and Greg Morgan, residents of Essex Junction.
With enthusiasm, we are supporting candidates Marcus Certa and Elaine Haney to serve on the Essex Junction City Council. Both bring a great mix of community involvement, experience and skills that will help Essex Junction become a city with direction and vision. Let’s check in on each of their skill sets.
Marcus is a communicator. Most recently, he was the “more liberal” voice on WVMT radio’s morning drive show. He has a great skill – to ask questions and state his point of view while validating other perspectives. Just what we need on the City Council. And, his “day job” involves media marketing. We hope the City’s communication staff will tap his expertise to effectively report on City issues and progress.
Elaine brings vast experience to the City Council. She sat as a Village Trustee before leading the Town Selectboard during the run-up to the merger votes. Once the merger failed by a slim margin, she co-led Our Village, Our Voices (OVOV) – a grassroots group of Villagers that helped produce amazing 88% positive vote by Village voters. Clearly, she had her finger on the pulse of the Village and remains fully engaged as the City emerges. Her prior work on economic development at the State level will surely serve the Village well as we sort out our economic future as an independent City. We are confident Elaine will bring her background and knowledge-base to the table as a City Councilor.
Elaine Haney and Marcus Certa will both bring a positive attitude and incredibly relevant experience to the City of Essex Junction City Council. We hope you will join us in voting for them on April 11 – ideally by returning the ballot you receive in the mail before the election.
Toni and Greg Morgan
Grove Street
Essex Junction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.