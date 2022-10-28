This letter is from Colette Kulig, a resident of Essex Town.
If you are like me and value your health and freedom, it is important to vote YES on Vermont’s Reproductive Liberty Amendment, or Proposal 5.
The Reproductive Liberty Amendment is on the ballot in this election. If passed by voters, it would protect every Vermonter’s right to make their own reproductive decisions, like whether and when to become pregnant, use temporary or permanent birth control, or seek abortion care.
This is important to me because as a woman, the only person who should be making these life altering decisions is myself and my doctor. Making these decisions for someone is both dangerous and insulting to pregnant-able people and to our community. This country was founded on religious freedom, and we cannot keep sacrificing women in the name of religion and the patriarchy.
If we succeed, Vermont could make history as one of the first states in the nation to explicitly protect reproductive freedom in its constitution. Our reproductive decisions are ours to make, without interference from politicians. That is what the amendment will accomplish.
Whether you’re voting by mail or in person, please join me in voting YES on the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, of Proposal 5. If you’d like additional information, make sure to visit reprolibertyvt.org. Thank you.
Colette, Essex Jct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.