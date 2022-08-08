This letter is from Art Kilmer, a resident of Essex Town.
Because it's important to the local community. That's why I support Irene Wrenner for the new Chittenden-North state senate seat representing rural Essex, Milton, Westford and Fairfax.
Community Minded: Over the years, I've volunteered in many community activities, and you can be sure that Irene would come around to see what's going on and lend her support. Whether it be the historical society, the theater group, the Train Hop, or a fundraiser for the Cancer Society chances are she'd be there.
Experienced and Knowledgeable: Years of service on the Essex Select Board and advocacy groups gives her the historical background necessary to represent us.
Tireless Integrity: To find the real facts, to listen to the community and represent them setting aside politics.
Vote: Early voting is available NOW or vote at your polling place on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Learn more about Irene at http://www.wrenner4senate.org
