This letter is from Rachael Lizotte, a resident of Essex Junction.
Ballots were mailed to all households in Essex.
There is a 1 year seat (and 2 3yr seats) to be voted on. This election is vitally important to BOTH residents of the Village (soon to be new city of EJ) and the Town Outside of the Village (what will remain the town of Essex). This is an AT LARGE seat- everyone votes.
Moving both communities forward through this tumultuous process will take an elected official with: INTEGRITY, Respect for Others, Common Sense, and Dedication.
This is why I will be WRITING IN Brian Shelden for the open 1 year Essex Selectboard seat.
I understand that a write0in candidate is an uphill battle, but in my opinion Essex has no alternative. Thank you to Brian for accepting this challenge.
✍️✍️Essex- please join me, Write In Brian Shelden for this 1 year selectboard seat. ✍️✍️
