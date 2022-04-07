This letter is from Heather Corneau, a resident of Essex.
As the EWSD school board race comes into its final stretch, I share my enthusiasm for Robert Carpenter and Laura Taylor for the two Town seats and Marlon Verasamy for the Village seat.
I spent time researching all of the candidates, but it was Robert, Laura and Marlon who stood out against the rest. These three candidates not only have the experience crucial to sit at the board table, they recognize the importance of this job and have done the work to prepare for the responsibilities that sit before all of our school board members. Above all, they understand the role of the school board. As voters, we must remember that the board’s purview is narrow and that we need their time spent on the policies and budget that uplift the administration and school staff who do the daily work to ensure students’ safety, needs and individual success.
Robert Carpenter has experience as an educator and in the youth/educational non-profit world simultaneously working with students, school staff, volunteers and board members. He has also sat as an EWSD school board member for the past four months after being appointed to an open seat and through which he has experienced the budgeting process, as well as policy creation and discussion with the Governance Policy. Robert understands the complexities of working with different stakeholders and how a board comes together to weave the policies the schools and teachers need to guide and empower their students’ success. And with a young EES student at home, he can connect with being and bring the perspective of an early elementary parent to the table.
Laura Taylor brings an invaluable viewpoint as an educator for 21 years. She brings the hands-on experience of being in a classroom and interacting with countless students’ over her time as a Spanish teacher in Milton. A single mom with students at EMS and EHS, Laura is dedicated to being an involved parent and community member. She may as well already be a board member as she has not missed a single board meeting in the past year - from zooming in to attending the school board’s community outreach forums about this year’s budget, she’s been present and eager to learn.
Marlon Verasamy is a seasoned parent after supporting his daughter all the way through her time in EWSD, from ADL to her graduation last spring. Through her experience, he has seen the successes and challenges within EWSD. An Air Force veteran and scientist for the National Weather Service, Marlon has the knowledge of working in a team for the betterment of the community. Marlon has been a constant community member at board meetings since last year and sees so much promise with the Equity Policy in place.
While Robert has sat on the board learning from the inside, Laura and Marlon have sought out all the information they can from as many sources as possible. They’ve met with school officials like COO Brian Donahue to learn the ins and outs of the budget and Garry Scott, the director of safety, to understand his department’s vital role in our schools. In the board meetings, they have learned about improvements in K-3 reading presentations, heard updates on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL), gotten progress reports from the elementary school principals on the Professional Learning Communities (PLC) and Proficiency-based Learning (PBL) that are giving teachers and students more ownership of their educational journey. They have owned the responsibility of this job and utilized their time to gain as much knowledge about our district as they can. Without a doubt, these three candidates are ready to hit the ground running.
At the end of this race, all Essex residents want the best school district for our students and school board members they can rely on to be present, to be focused, to be engaged and to do the hard work. Robert, Laura and Marlon have proven that they are not only up for the challenge, they have gathered the tools to know what the board does, how the board works, and what is needed to get the job done.
If you haven’t had the chance to chat with them yet, I know they want to hear from you — they’re ready to listen, to ask questions and have respectful conversations with their future constituents.
