This letter is from Laura Taylor, a member of the EWSD school board and a parent of EWSD students.
As an educator, a parent of two EWSD students, and as a member of the EWSD School Board, I am thrilled that the district is developing its Portrait of a Graduate.
By definition, the Portrait of a Graduate will serve as a framework to help the district achieve its mission of “Growing hearts and minds, for a better today and tomorrow, every day, every way, every one.” But what does that mean?
To me, it means providing educational opportunities to all students that prepare them to thrive in today’s world. Portrait of a Graduate is intentional in what it aims to achieve. In addition to ensuring a rigorous academic curriculum, it promotes critical thinking skills, the ability to be flexible and to adapt to an ever-changing world, and the ability to work collaboratively with others. Portrait of a Graduate also places an emphasis on social-emotional learning, with a focus on fostering empathy.
The development of the EWSD’s Portrait of a Graduate is an opportunity for students, educators, families, and community members to work together to say “This is what we want for students in Essex and Westford.” The diverse perspectives that the district is seeking will be reflected in the Portrait of a Graduate that we, as a community, will create.
This is an exciting time opportunity for us to come together, to work collaboratively, and to express our shared hopes and dreams for our students.
I hope you will join us!
Sincerely,
Laura Taylor
