This letter is from Georgia Lavigne, a resident of Essex.
The EWSD School Board election is coming up!
I am looking forward to voting for Laura Taylor and Robert Carpenter for the 2 TOV seats. Laura and Robert are both thoughtful, hardworking, engaged community members with kids in Essex schools. They are both passionate about public education and I feel confident they will strive to keep our schools strong and to support ALL of our students.
