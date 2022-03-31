This letter is from Toni Morgan, a resident of Essex Junction.
Sadly, some candidates for our school board don’t seem to understand the EWSD policies and goals, especially around equity. Rather, some appear to be part of a national effort to instill fear and mistrust with the false red flag of Critical Race Theory.
To be clear, school equity policies are not CRT, and equity is not at all about divisiveness or hate.
Please know that no one in our schools wants a child to feel guilty for being, no one is saying or teaching that Caucasians or anyone is inherently racist. But every one of us should want to learn about all of our history, to understand the many forms of prejudice impacting American society and to commit to balancing the scales of justice so all students receive the supports needed to do their best in school, community and life with understanding, empathy and respect.
Please vote for school board candidates who clearly support strong public schools and equity for all students.
