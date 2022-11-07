This letter is from Girija Muraleedharan.
In the upcoming election, I urge you to vote for Leonora and Rey for State Reps.
Leonora has been one of our dearest friends in the last nine years. Leonora is kind, considerate, and grounded in everything she does. If you’ve been to one of Essex’s “International Evenings,” you have experienced Leonora’s organizing skills, leadership, and attention to detail. If you’ve been to a Zumba class in the greater Burlington area, you have known Leonora for her welcoming smile, her inclusiveness, and her work ethic. Always thoughtfully deliberate in her words and actions, her unwavering commitment to progressive ideals has stood the test of time and debate.
Rey is a towering personality whom I’ve worked with on VIEW (Voices for Inclusion in Essex Westford). She is articulate, strong, and approachable, all qualities that will stand her in good stead in the Vermont House. In the leadership roles Rey had on VIEW, I was impressed by how she listened carefully to different perspectives before charting a course of action.
I am excited about getting these new voices for Essex. Between Rey and Leonora, they have 40 years of experience in advocacy for housing, child care, and education. I am confident that they will use their considerable knowledge and experience to:
Defend Vermonters’ civil and reproductive rights
Support clean energy
Support increasing housing
Work to strengthen our economy
Ensure transparency and communication
To learn more about either Leonora or Rey visit leonoraforvermont.org and reygarofano.org.
Sincerely,
Girija Muraleedharan
On behalf of my family (Raghavendra Krishna, Gita Krishna, Tilly Krishna)
