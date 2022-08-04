This letter is from Dawn McGinnis, a resident of Essex Junction.
Voters in the new Chittenden-North Senate district are lucky to have a chance to elect Irene Wrenner as a Democrat in the upcoming primary election.
My loss is your gain! For years, I have followed Irene's trajectory from engaged citizen to elected official to newspaper publisher to senate candidate.
I voted five times to send her to the Essex Selectboard. I also voted nine times on common sense issues she supported and won on every one of them.
My Essex street was not included in CHI-N, but I encourage you to vote for this humble, hardworking public servant on Aug. 9.
Irene's website is full of information about why she's the more experienced choice AND the one worthy of your vote, no matter your political leanings.
Visit wrenner4senate.org
