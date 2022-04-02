This letter is from Felicia Bonnano, a resident of Essex.
It would be easy in a tiny state like Vermont to isolate and to care only about issues that directly relate to us, but time and again I am surprised by how Vermonters show that they do care about world issues. Across the state, Vermonters are finding ways to support Ukraine through donating supplies and money to NGOs and waiving the Ukrainian flag, welcoming refugees from Africa, Europe, and Asia with open arms, and voting for humanitarian aid to be sent overseas.
Today, on World Tuberculosis Day (March 24), I hope my fellow Vermonters will continue to be the action-taking advocates I am proud to know by supporting a cause that could save 20 million lives over three years.
When COVID hit, people and resources on the front lines of other pandemics were pulled in to help fight COVID, resulting in backward motion on progress toward saving people from TB, AIDS, and malaria for the first time in a decade. Over years, the Global Fund partnership has saved 44 million lives, reduced the death rate from these diseases by 64 percent, and strengthened health systems around the world. To continue this vital work, make up for ground lost during the pandemic, and prepare for future health crises, the Global Fund needs at least $18 billion over the next three years.
I am a local Vermonter travelling to Washington, D.C. in April to ask our members of Congress to urge President Biden at the upcoming pledging summit for the Global Fund to contribute a full third of the $18 billion needed to prevent any more devastating impact on the fight against Tuberculosis, AIDS, and malaria.
My fellow Vermonters can help by writing to Senator Sanders and to Senator Leahy asking him to continue his legacy on supporting the Global Fund by urging the President to include the first U.S. installment of $2 billion in his FY23 budget request and Congress to appropriate the same amount for FY23.
Thank you, Vermont, for always raising your signs, flags, and voices. The replenishment conference is this fall. I beg you to raise your voice on this issue too so that Senator Leahy and Senator Sanders will know how much Vermonters care about saving millions of lives from AIDS, TB, and malaria.
