Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...All of northern New York and central and northern Vermont. * WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 10 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult, especially the Friday evening commute across northern New York into central and northern Vermont. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop by sunrise on Friday and become heavy at times during the day. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible with visibilities below one half a mile at times. The heavier snowfall will taper off by Friday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you have travel plans, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Also allow extra time for travel. &&