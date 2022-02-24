This letter is from Liz Subin, a resident of Essex.
I wanted to take a minute to let you know why I will be writing in BRIAN SHELDEN for one-year on the Essex selectboard.
Last year at this time, I lost my seat on the EWSD school board. Heartbreaking as it was, the community response to that loss has been incredible. Hundreds of engaged community members have stepped up to local government by speaking at public meetings, writing letters to our elected officials, running for office and mobilizing when needed. This is one of those times.
We have asked Brian to step up because we need to elect leaders that are experienced, thoughtful and committed to doing the hard work of governing our community during these unprecedented times. We need leaders who will put equity at the center of all of our decisions and work for the health and safety of our most vulnerable. Leaders who speak and act with respect both online and in person.
The choice is clear: Write in BRIAN SHELDEN for selectboard (1 year term)
Thank you,
Liz Subin
Essex, VT
