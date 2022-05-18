This letter is from Peggy Owen Sands, treasurer of VT AMBUCS.
Martone’s Market is known for their delicious and generously portioned sandwiches, wonderful service and friendly staff. And, they are known for their generosity of raising money for VT AMBUCS for the past 10 years.
VT AMBUCS is a non-profit organization that supports children and adults to ride adapted bikes.
Patrons from Martone’s Market have given so generously over the past 10 years that VT AMBUCS has been able to purchase 21 bikes! VT AMBUCS gave Tone Martone and Mia Marinovich, owners of Martone’s Market, a plaque, a fun adapted bike trophy and a bouquet of balloons to celebrate their steadfast support.
VT AMBUCS hopes that everyone will support Martone’s Market as a thank you for all they do for our community.
