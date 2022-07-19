This letter is from Doris Sage, a resident of Shelburne.
I simply want to give a shout out to the EMT of Essex.
Thank you so much for your professionalism, efficiency and care your provided me last Wednesday. I was hurting and you helped me through a most painful situation. Thank you for the people you are and all that you do.
Doris Sage
