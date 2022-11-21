This letter is from Irene Wrenner, state senator-elect and a resident of Essex Town.
I’m grateful to everyone who voted this month – and to the many town clerks, poll workers and others who oversaw an election with such high turnout!
On Jan. 4, 2023, I will be sworn in as Vermont’s 1st State Senator representing the new Chittenden-North Senate District, which includes Milton, Fairfax, Westford and part of Essex Town. This is a single-seat district of 22,000 people who were previously represented by multiple, county-wide senators.
On that day, the number of female State Senators will increase from 10 to 13 out of 30.
Soon after, I will be able to communicate directly with all CHI-N constituents using Front Porch Forum (FPF). Others of you may want to follow me on Facebook (Irene Ava Wrenner). To receive updates, please add your name to my mailing list via email.
Please feel free to reach out to me for a conversation, whether or not you voted for me. Tell me your concerns and your ideas for how to address them.
I very much appreciate those who dedicated time, money, and energy to support my campaign.
To those who placed your trust in me, thank you. To all, I will work hard to earn it!
Sincerely,
Irene Wrenner
(802) 879 - 0011 (home)
