This letter is from James Haslam, a resident of Essex Town.
As a parent of two ESWD students, I’m writing during teacher and school staff appreciation month to thank all the school staff, educators and administration. As a society we don’t talk enough about how important public education is and how critical it is to have all children to have the freedom to pursue their dreams and to be equipped to be active participants in our democracy. We appreciate this critical but often thankless work ESWD educators and staff do day in and day out and realize this has always been an extremely difficult task, now perhaps more than ever.
Seeing our kid’s school featured on Fox and Friends and hearing about the threats staff received as a result was a sobering reminder that we are not exempt from forces in this country trying to hoard political power through dividing communities. Our family applauds the ESWD Equity Policy and the work people are doing to make sure all students feel welcome, seen, validated, and understood. We are proud that this is a community that loves and supports its public schools and appreciates all the hard work that goes into making them strong.
Thank you, EWSD Teachers, Staff, Administrators, and Educators.
James Haslam
ESWD Parent
