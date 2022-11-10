This letter is from Rep. Rey Garofano and Leonora Dodge.
THANK YOU, ESSEX VOTERS!
We are honored by your incredible support and confidence in a decisive win to elect us as your Vermont House Representatives. We are eager for the start of the session to bring your voices and concerns to Montpelier!
Our deepest thanks to Susan McNamara-Hill and her amazing team, John Sonnick, Presiding Officer, and all the volunteers who ensured a smooth election with an incredible turnout.
We are joined by Representatives Alyssa Black, Karen Dolan, Lori Houghton, and Representative-Elect Julia Andrews as the all-women Essex-Westford delegation over the next biennium! We commit to collaborating and working hard to represent your priorities in Montpelier.
We want to recognize Maryse Dunbar and Denis White for stepping up to run for elective office and running strong campaigns. Our role as your State Representatives is to represent all Essex residents to the best of our capability.
Last, but certainly not least, we want to thank our supporters, friends, and volunteers who helped us campaign by door-knocking, hosting yard signs, standing at the polls, and making generous contributions to our campaigns. We would not have been able to do this without YOU! We are humbled by your energy and support and appreciate all you have done for us.
We look forward to starting the monthly community conversations again in December and look forward to hearing from residents as issues arise or opinions need to be expressed. Please know that you can contact us at any time. Our contact information is available at www.reygarofano.org and www.leonoraforvermont.org.
We are eager for the start of the biennium in January to bring your voices to Montpelier. As your Essex Representatives, we promise to support sustainable, smart, and equitable growth for Vermonters.
