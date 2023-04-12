This letter is from Elaine Haney, a resident of Essex Junction and a city councilor-elect.
Thank you so much to everyone who came out to vote and mailed in ballots for this year’s City election. I am humbled by the trust the voters of Essex Junction have shown in me and am so proud to have been elected to represent you on the City Council.
I want to thank the many volunteers who helped make our election successful, especially with a new voting location. Our Board of Civil Authority, our clerk’s office, and City staff did a great job coordinating the polls and running the election. Thank you for your extremely hard work!
Running for office is hard work, and it couldn’t have happened without a dedicated team of volunteers who believed in my candidacy. Thank you so much to everyone who hosted lawn signs, waved at cars, knocked on doors, made phone calls, and supported this anxious candidate along the way.
Thank you also (and congratulations!) to Marcus Certa for partnering with me and running a positive campaign focused on Essex Junction and our mutual aspirations for our community’s future. It was a pleasure working alongside you and I am excited for what you will bring to the City Council.
I’d also like to thank Jason Struthers for running. Our community is incredibly lucky to have people who are willing to step up and serve and to give voters a choice.
Now, the work begins. I am looking forward to joining the conversations of the City Council and staff. I had the pleasure of meeting so many residents during the campaign, and I look forward to keeping connected with everyone as we plan our City’s future together. Onward!
