This letter is from Reps. Karen Dolan and Lori Houghton.
Thank You Essex Junction voters, volunteers and City Clerk’s Office!
We are humbled by the outpouring of support from voters – thank you! We are excited to get to work in January and carry the voices of our community to the state house.
The turnout for this election was tremendous. With universal mail-in voting, registered voters had the opportunity to vote from home or head to the polls on election day. We heard from numerous community members that this format improved access to the election process and provided folks better opportunity to research candidates and ballot issues. Our gratitude lies with our City Clerk, Susan McNamara-Hill and her hardworking staff, as well as volunteer, Diane Clemens, Presiding Officer at the polls, and all the volunteers who put in countless hours to process the ballots and ensure our polls operated safely.
We have both known for a long time that we live in a remarkable community. That feeling was reaffirmed Tuesday. Whether you supported us or not, voted or didn’t vote, our role as your State Representative is to represent all residents as best we can. We look forward to starting the monthly community conversations again in December and look forward to hearing from residents as issues arise or opinions need to be expressed. Never hesitate to reach out to either of us. We are always available to hear your thoughts or concerns. Contact information is available at www.lorihoughton.com and www.dolanforvthouse.com.
Thank you again Essex Junction City voters!
Karen Dolan
Lori Houghton
