This letter is from the Essex Energy Committee.
The Essex Energy Committee is focused on all the ways our communities can use energy efficiently and cost-effectively while conserving our natural resources to the greatest extent possible. Given the threat posed to our well-being from climate change, we can’t afford to do otherwise. While transportation, heating, and renewable generation are highlighted (correctly) as sources of greenhouse gas emissions, we should not overlook the importance of recycling and waste management in creating a cleaner environment.
Chittenden Solid Waste District (CSWD) has long been a partner in the quest to reduce and reuse. CSWD’s current Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) in Williston where blue bin recycling is sorted and prepared for markets. Unfortunately, the 30-year old facility is over capacity and out of date. As we all know from seeing our recent energy bills, inefficient machinery and processes can be a major strain on community resources, while representing a lost opportunity to reduce multiple forms of pollution.
CWSD is now proposing a replacement MRF to help Vermonters recycle more material, more efficiently, and with far less environmental cost than the alternative. The new MRF will be able to process up to 70,000 tons (140 million pounds) of recyclables every year, representing roughly 33% more recyclables than the current MRF. The result is significant reductions in greenhouse gasses (GHGs)—the equivalent of removing cars using nearly 28 million gallons of gasoline from our Vermont roads every year!
If CSWD does not build a new MRF, its current facility, which is already processing nearly double the capacity it was designed to handle, will likely not be able to meet the market quality standards and could be forced to close. Chittenden County’s recyclables would then have to be transported to Rutland, VT or as far as Albany, NY for processing. The GHG impacts of transporting 50,000 tons of recyclables these distances would be enormous, not to mention all the additional traffic through western Vermont. Most importantly, transporting waste is bound to cost substantially more for each of us than making a once-in-a-generation capital investment now in a state-of-the-art facility here in Chittenden County. The more steps in the recycling process that we can keep local, the more energy (and $$$) we will save, and the less GHG impacts we will have. In the best interest of our region, our state, and our planet, we on the Committee are urging friends and neighbors in Chittenden County to join us in November by voting ‘YES’ to support CSWD building its new MRF.
