This letter is from Linda Myers, an Essex resident and a former member of the Essex selectboard.
Essex residents have received their mail-in ballots this week for the Selectboard March 1 election. The names of three people will be on the ballot for the three-year term and voters will vote for two. One name will be on the ballot for the one-year term.
However, Brian Shelden, current chair of the Essex Economic Development Commission, has stepped up to place his name as a write-in candidate for the one-year term. I am supporting Brian in his effort to win a seat on the Selectboard.
Brian grew up in Essex, graduated Essex High School, attended The Ohio State University and Cornell University, worked as a software consultant around the country and is now back in Essex. In addition to his service on the Economic Development Commission, Brian is treasurer of the Rotary Club of Essex, served on the Saxon Hill Advisory Board and is a member of the Essex Board of Civil authority and a Justice of the Peace.
As a former member of the Selectboard, I can appreciate Brian's experience and his desire to continue serving Essex through a position on the Selectboard, especially as the community moves toward separation. His knowledge and experience will bring professionalism to the needs of the Selectboard and the people of Essex. But a write-in campaign is especially difficult because every voter MUST FIRST, remember the candidate's name and MUST THEN write that name in on the ballot for the one-year term.
As your former State Representative and Selectboard Chair, I am supporting Brian 100% for the one-year Selectboard seat. I am asking you REMEMBER Brian Shelde'"s name, and to WRITE it in for the one-year seat on the Selectboard.
If approved by the Vermont Legislature, Essex will need people like Brian to help steer us through the issues of separation. Remember the name BRIAN SHELDEN, and WRITE IT IN on your ballot.
