This letter is from Phil Diesing, a resident of Essex Town.
The VT constitutional amendment Proposal 5/Article 22, to be decided by voters this fall, is being promoted as a protection for abortion following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, but abortion is already fully protected at the state level by Vermont law (Act 47) passed in 2019. We don’t need Article 22 for that.
Its supporters say Proposal 5/Article 22 will protect Vermont women from potential anti-abortion laws passed by a conservative US Congress. This is not true. The US Constitution’s “supremacy clause” is clear that federal laws will overrule any state laws or constitutions. Article 22 won’t help with that either.
Proposal 5/Article 22 oddly doesn’t even mention women, abortion, pregnancy or anything specific to abortion rights. (legislature.vermont.gov/bill/status/2022/PR.5) There is another purpose to this Amendment: to limit Vermonter’s existing liberties.
The language we are being asked to approve is vague, legally undefined and looks like nothing more than a blank check for courts to interpret as they see fit. I don’t understand why pro-choice Vermonters so angry at one court for overturning Roe v. Wade would now move to empower other courts to interpret the VT Constitution as they see fit, and disempower the legislature that was able to protect them with Act 47.
This isn’t a pro-liberty amendment, it’s an anti-liberty, an anti-democracy amendment. Rule by judicial decree in place of representative legislatures. No thanks!
Protect our rights by voting NO on Proposal 5/Article 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.