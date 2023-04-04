This letter is from Resa Mehren, a resident of Essex Junction.
I was all in, on merger. And then all in, on separation. As we deal with the reality that things aren’t as we were told they would be, aren’t what we expected, my constant refrain is that I don’t regret it. Because status quo was untenable.
Once again, status quo is untenable. This is why I support Jason Struthers for City Council. We need a new perspective, a new voice, a new view. Jason brings fresh ideas to our council table, to our governance, to our community.
Some may know him as the duck guy, some may know him as the cannabis guy.
Because of his radio interview, I know we share something very few people can claim… he and I were each the sole hospice caregiver for our mothers. I know that level of dedication, of support, of never giving up.
Watch the candidate forum, listen to the radio shows, read the letters and interviews. Decide, as I did, that Jason is exactly who we need at our council table.
We need Jason, now. Join me in voting for Jason Struthers for City Council.
