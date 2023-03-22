This letter is from Kelly Adams, a resident of Essex Junction.
As the saying goes, it takes a village. Or in our case, it takes a new city. I am so very grateful Elaine Haney and Marcus Certa have stepped up to run for City Council in Essex Junction. Please join me in voting for them on April 11.
They are both engaged, responsible leaders with an eye towards keeping the best from our past and building the best for our future. This is an important time in our community, and they are poised to listen and lead on the road ahead for responsible growth, reliable services, and an inclusive, thriving place to live and work.
Please vote for Elaine Haney and Marcus Certa for City Council on April 11th and PLEASE NOTE that our polling place has changed from the high school to the fairgrounds.
