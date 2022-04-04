This letter is from Susan Sweetser, a resident of Essex.
Voters in the Town of Essex have two votes to cast for the EWSD board. I am using one of my two votes for Al Bombardier – a current member of the board.
All of Al’s children have attended EWSD schools – from Kindergarten through high school. Al has lived in Essex for more than a decade and has a long commitment to Essex Town. He truly cares about the quality of education our children are receiving and is committed to ensure that Essex remains one of the BEST school systems in the state while balancing the needs of property taxpayers to ensure that we are getting the best value for our hard-earned tax dollars.
Al listens to all sides and makes thoughtful decisions. Al will continue to be a good steward on the EWSD board. Please use one of your votes for school board for Al Bombardier.
