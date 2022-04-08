This letter is from Liz Subin, a resident of Essex.
If you are reading this, you are probably among the folks who are paying attention to the upcoming school board election on April 12. If you have already voted, thank you! Your vote matters now more than ever. While contested elections are generally a sign of a healthy democracy, they also require a well informed and engaged electorate that knows who these candidates are and what they stand for.
Laura Taylor, Robert Carpenter and Marlon Verasamy stand for equity, inclusion and excellence in education. They will work to make sure our system works for ALL learners. Their lived experiences will bring depth and diversity to the EWSD board. We must do all that we can to help them win these seats — for our students and our community.
That means casting you vote for Laura and Robert if you live in the Town and Marlon if you live in the Village. It means asking your friends to do the same. And making sure they have a plan to vote. Please do all you can to help get these folks elected. We will all be better for it.
Thank you!
