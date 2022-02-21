This letter is from Brad Kennison, an Essex resident.
Earlier this month in the Vermont Legislature, the Govt. Operations Committee passed the Village Separation Charter on to the House Ways and Means Committee. This moves the Village one step closer to the desired outcome of becoming independent of the Town.
That should weigh on everyone's mind as you cast your ballot for Town Selectboard representation. There are two seats open for a three-year term and one seat for the unexpired one-year term. It is important to elect members who live in the Town and represent your values. Not someone who lives in the Town but sides with the Village.
Ethan Lawrence is a strong candidate from the Town and is the only person who stepped up as a viable candidate for the one-year term before the filing deadline. He is committed to representing your interest in governance and preserving the Town's unique identity.
Since that deadline, Brian Shelden has decided to take another stab at local politics with a write-in campaign for the one-year term.
Ballots should be in the mail this week. Whether you mail in your ballot or vote in person on March 1, please consider voting for Ethan Lawrence.
Campaign contributions of any amount would be appreciated, by going to PayPal and entering Lawrence23.ej@gmail.com.
