This letter is from Don Turner, the town manager of Milton.
Hello Essex Junction residents!
My name is Don Turner and I am the Milton Town Manager. I met Marcus on WVMT’s Morning Drive where I was a regular guest. Over the years, we have had many lively discussions over local politics. Some issues we agreed upon (Madeline’s does have AMAZING donuts) and some we have not (Marcus’ fashion choices sometimes boggle the mind, but I digress).
Marcus has always listened to his guests’ views respectfully and with an ear for fostering community in Chittenden County. He will bring this ability to Essex Junction. I have encouraged Marcus and his wife to join us in Milton but alas, he loves the Junction. I am proud to endorse Marcus for Essex Junction City Council. I encourage you to reach out and have a one-on-one conversation with Marcus. It will be worth your time and he will appreciate and consider your feedback.
Don Turner
Milton Town Manager
