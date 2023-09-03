This letter is from Regina Mahoney, manager of the City of Essex Junction.
This marks a very exciting time for the Essex Reporter and me. They are returning to print, which is such exciting news for the entire community. Meanwhile, I am nearing my one-year anniversary here with the city. It’s been quite the productive year:
Establishing the first City of Essex Junction budget
Successfully migrating off the Town’s IT system, bank accounts, and several financial software programs
Opening the City Clerk’s office at 2 Lincoln Street
Worked on design plans for a more accessible City office at 2 Lincoln St to preserve this historic gem and community resource at Five Corners
Hired new team members, including a Community Development Director, Assistant Clerk, Administrative Assistant, City Planner, and an Accountant II.
Started construction of the Crescent Connector road, Main Street water line replacement, and Brickyard culvert replacement projects
Passed the Land Development Code amendments eliminating some barriers to additional housing development and advancing water quality protections, bike amenities, and landscaping requirements
Redesign of the City website
Installed a sprinkler system in the Park Street School and performed some much-needed maintenance
Awarded $200,000 Downtown Transportation Grant for 1 Main Street Park
Replaced the beloved Super Sucker 5000 with the Super Sucker 7000 (see picture).
And continued to provide exemplary service at Brownell Library, EJRP, Public Works, the Wastewater Treatment Facility, and emergency response by the Fire Department, Police Department, and Essex Rescue.
The past year has also included several challenging issues to grapple with, including but not limited to dog bites, speeding throughout the city, inflation and cost increases, cannabis regulation, hiring and retention, water main breaks, sidewalk deterioration and business impacts from construction projects.
Some of these are long-term issues that our community and other communities are currently working on; and some require complex solutions with multiple strategies that we will continue to address.
I am also looking forward to what’s next now that we are nearly settled in as a city. Some of these projects include:
Developing a community vision and strategic action plan to prioritize actions for the next fiveyears, and engaging with the community to help inform this plan
Completion of the Crescent Connector in 2024
Hiring of an Enforcement Officer and Adult Programming Coordinator
Beginning work on the Amtrak Station and 1 Main Street Park
I am very proud to serve this community, the council and a talented and dedicated staff, and I look forward to engaging with the community next year.
