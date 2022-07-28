This letter is from Fran Estes, a resident of Essex.
Please join me in voting for Ted Kenney for Chittenden County State's Attorney in the Aug. 9 Democratic Primary.
We need a State's Attorney that will address the opioid crisis, the increase in gun incidents, car thefts, and organized retail theft. We need a State's Attorney who can bring real criminal justice reform to the system. We need a leader who can bring people together, who listens, and who can get things done.
We are not going to "arrest our way" out of these problems. Ted understands that, and he is far from some kind of "tough on crime" or "throw away the key" person. Ted believes in rehabilitation and the restorative process, but he also understands we must hold people accountable, especially those that have already been given second and third chances and still made the choice to victimize others.
Ted has 30 years of legal experience in criminal law. He was a Division Chief in the Attorney General's Office, is a seasoned community leader, and is Vice-Chair of the Williston Selectboard. He's a Vermonter that believes in giving back to his community because he cares about our community! Join me in voting for him, please. We need a plan that works for everyone.
Thank you for voting!
