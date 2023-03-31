This letter is from Daniel Kerin, who has been on the Essex Junction board of trustees/City Council for 13 years.
I have served on the Essex Junction board of trustees/City Council since 2011 and will step down at the end of April.
Elaine Haney is one of several community members who have come forward to run for two open seats on the city council. I’ve known Elaine and served the community with her in various capacities since 2006 when we served as members of the planning commission. We also served several years together on the Essex Junction board of trustees and while she was elected to the Town of Essex Selectboard.
Elaine has impressed me with her tireless work ethic and dedication to moving projects forward to improve our community. She will bring a level of experience and knowledge to the council unrivaled by any other candidate.
Please join me in supporting and electing Elaine Haney to the Essex Junction City Council.
