This letter is from Patrick Murray, a resident of Essex Junction.
I'm writing to ask my fellow community members to join me in supporting Elaine Haney and Marcus Certa for the upcoming City Council race.
I have worked with Elaine for many years now across multiple boards, community events and volunteer opportunities. There are very few people that I can think of across the state with the experience and depth of knowledge that Elaine will be able to bring while representing us as a community. Elaine herself was the driving force behind many of the initiatives that are now part of our municipal government; stipends to provide for community members to sit on various boards and the equity work that has been such a positive direction with our community and police force. Elaine always puts in the work and has been doing so in Essex Junction for a decade now.
Marcus Certa is a community member that has never been shy about stepping up to ask the insightful, sometimes difficult, but always needed questions of our boards in the past. As a former selectperson myself, Marcus' thoughts during meetings often revealed perspectives I had not thought of previously, much to his credit. It would be hard to find another volunteer for office that has the sort of natural ease and knowledge base that Marcus can bring to each council meeting thanks to his employment background and experience. Marcus' communication skills, perception and work ethic are second to none and I feel confident using —both — my votes for these two stellar individuals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.