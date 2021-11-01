This letter is from Brian Shelden, a longtime Essex resident.
First, I wanted to express my sadness that Kim Gleason decided to step down as chair of the Essex Westford School District. I also wanted to express my gratitude for her 15 years of service, and for her leadership marshaling through one of the strongest equity policies in the state, if not the nation.
By a vote of 8 - 1.
We have a lost another hard-working, dedicated, and effective Essex leader. It's no coincidence, in my opinion, that the latest Essex official targeted for intimidation is, again, a woman.
I am writing today to explain why I urged Chair Gleason to not resign. And I want to do so by telling a story.
Jon Husted is the sitting Lt. Governor of Ohio. In 2009, he had been an Ohio state senator for 15 years. However, he rarely made it back to his district near Dayton. His kids went to high school in Columbus. His voting address was a farm house that didn't even have the power turned on.
He was running for re-election and his opponent sued to get him off the ballot. In Ohio, your residency is determined by the nights you spend somewhere. Of course, in Vermont the standard is “where did you last live, and do you intend to return?” But I digress.
In any event, it's hard to argue you spent a lot of nights in a farmhouse with no power.
His opponent took the case all the way to the Ohio Supreme Court. And lost.
Why do I bring up an Ohio story? Because I haven't been able to find any Vermont caselaw on this topic. I'm not a lawyer, but, the letter of the law seems to be in Ms Gleason's favor: yes, she sold her Essex home, but, she intends to return. That's the standard.
She broke no laws. She broke no board policy. I'm disappointed that the board did not defend her. Especially after the way they did protect another board member who clearly broke the board's conflict of interest policy.
Ms. Gleason won a free and fair election. Ms. Gleason was a resident of Essex on Election Day. For school board candidates, that is the only day that matters in Vermont. And, she has stated repeatedly that she intends to return to Essex as soon as the Chittenden County housing crisis allows.
Certain people in this town are trying to overturn an election. And they are doing so by pretending something is true when it isn't. Enough.
Certain people in this town have sent photographers to Ms. Gleason's home, and doxxed her home address and pictures thereof. Enough.
And certain people have called for the physical removal of this board by force. Enough.
It's bad for democracy when we let intimidation win over the rule of law.
Going forward, I call on the board to not only reject, but to ignore any further such distractions. Especially when the distraction – like Ms. Gleason's very legal Essex residency – is based on misinformation, ignorance or intimidation.
Don't let folks arguing in bad faith win another day.
This lady's house in Grand Isle is worth over a million dollars. She could have bought some condo around here for under 200k, or she could have rented an apartment for like 1k a month or something. Or heck, why didn't you let her move in with you, charge her rent and let her send her mail to your house. Just so she can declare residency in Essex Jct. This sort of thing is done all the time in cities across the country.
But she didn't do any of this why? because she didn't want to. So cry me a river pal.
