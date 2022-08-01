This is letter is from Rep. Rey Garofano (D-Essex).
I'm proudly voting for Sarah Copeland Hanzas for Vermont Secretary of State.
As Vermont legislature colleagues, Sarah and I have worked on many important initiatives. Sarah has tackled many tough legislative issues with thoughtful leadership and great results. This last biennium, she led redistricting through her committee, and helped get pension reform passed unanimously in the pension reform task force, then unanimously through the House and Senate, and then the first ever unanimous veto override.
As the House Committee on Government Operations chair, Sarah led the charge on all matters related to the secretary of state's office. During her tenure, she passed legislation to help break down barriers for Vermonters to register and vote, including expanding Vermont's automatic voter registration system, passing universal vote by mail, and more. She always made protecting, strengthening, and preserving Vermont's democracy a top priority, and I know she will continue that critical work as the next secretary of state.
Sarah has rich experience as a teacher, mother, small business owner, and legislator who rose to serve in leadership. I greatly respect her values and work ethic, and I encourage you to join me in voting for Sarah for Vermont's Secretary of State on or before the Aug. 9 primary! Visit http://mvp.vermont.gov to request your ballot today. (note, it may be too late to drop off a ballot in the mail, but you can drop it off at the box at the Town Offices at 81 Main Street)
Representative Rey Garofano
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.