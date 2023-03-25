This letter is from Tim Jerman, a former resident of Essex Junction.
I write in support of Elaine Haney’s bid for City Council. Elaine has been a friend, neighbor, and colleague for many years, so I have a certain idea of how she will perform, again, as a municipal voice of reason and progress. In a word, terrific.
Elaine has been active locally and statewide for a long time; currently she is doing an amazing job supporting women in politics through Emerge Vermont. Her long-time service for Essex and Essex Junction is known to you all. I urge all voters to look at the record and you will be impressed by all Elaine has done and will continue to do for Essex Junction. She is a fighter and never afraid to do the right thing, even if it makes her a target for opposition.
I no longer live in Essex Junction, but I’d say you are very lucky because even though you are losing two of the finest long-serving Trustees/City Counselors in the history of the village, you have the opportunity to elect new members who will pick up right where they left off. Elaine Haney has earned one of those votes.
—Tim Jerman, former Essex Junction State Rep., Village Trustee, BCA member
