This letter is from Jeb Spaulding, a resident of Essex Junction and a former state treasurer and senator.
Dear Editor,
I look forward to voting for Charity Clark in the Democratic primary on or before Aug. 9. I hope others will give her candidacy serious consideration (https://www.charityforvermont.com/meet-charity).
Charity Clark has everything it takes to be a great Attorney General. She is eminently qualified and will hit the ground running. Just as importantly, she is a thoroughly decent person; a Vermonter with a demonstrated record of public service.
I first met Charity some 30 years ago, before she went to law school, when she was a young policy analyst in the office of then Gov. Howard Dean. I have been impressed by her career trajectory ever since and know she has the rare combination of good judgment, compassion and backbone.
Jeb Spaulding, Essex Junction
Former State Treasurer and Senator
