This letter is from Marcus Certa, a resident of Essex Junction and a candidate for City Council.
Hello Essex Junction neighbors!
We are getting close to the finish line. On April 11, the final ballots will be cast and the campaigning will be behind us. In this short amount of time, I have met quite a few of you for the first time and had the opportunity to connect with a lot of neighbors I already know. It has been a privilege to run for the first time in our city.
Post-election, the work will really begin. I am ready to work with fellow Councilors to bring our community’s vision to life. My practical experience in collaboration, budgeting, and community engagement will help me to serve Essex Junction.
A vote for me is a vote for improving the Council’s communication with the community, continued support for the Essex Police and Essex Junction Fire Department, smart development of our downtown, and a commitment to our senior services and programs for kids.
If you are still on the fence, I recommend viewing the Candidate Forum on CCTV & Town Meeting TV.
We are creating the foundation of our city, and I am the best option for one of our two open seats. I believe that this election is about what is best for our community and should not be about what is best for one person.
I humbly ask for your vote on April 11.
Warm regards,
Marcus Certa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.