This letter is from Marcus Certa, a resident of Essex Junction and a city councilor-elect.
To my Essex Junction neighbors,
Now that I have finally gotten a full night’s sleep after a hectic few weeks, I wanted to write these words of gratitude.
I am humbled to be elected to my first municipal office. The support and words of encouragement I have received during this campaign has made this run worth it.
There is so much to learn from each one of you. Please continue to connect with me and all city councilors. Who do we want to be? What paths should we take? And what are the next steps to get us there? The work feels overwhelming but I realize that I do not do this alone. We have an amazing City Council, dedicated staff and a community that shows up for each other. Again, I am so grateful.
To my team of dedicated friends and volunteers - You helped me navigate the process of running for office. You knocked on countless doors, planted signs and made numerous connections asking for support. Without you, I would still be trying to gather the courage to knock on my first door. Thank you.
To Elaine Haney – Your leadership and friendship inspired me to think that I could be a leader in our community. You have suffered the slings and arrows of raising your hand to lead over and over. I admire your courage and tenacity. Thanks for showing me how it’s done with grace.
To Jason Struthers – Your courage and strong belief in yourself is testament to a strong leader. I know firsthand now how much time and work it takes to run and for that, you have my admiration. Thank you for running.
To those who voted for me and yes, to those who did not - All of you participated in our democracy. Whether I earned your vote or not, I am committed to representing all of you and that means a great deal to me. I will seek out your opinion and ask for your ideas. Please do not be strangers. Your vision for our new City matters.
Marcus Certa
